(WJW) – Taylor Swift is nearing the end of her massive Eras Tour in the United States and crew members are getting big bonuses for their hard work.

According to reports from Entertainment Tonight and other news outlets, the superstar handed out $100,000 bonuses to roughly 50 of her tour truck drivers. Bonuses were also given to band members, technicians, dancers, caterers and more.

Sources told TMZ, who first broke the story, that these were “end of tour bonuses.”

Swifties have been in pure bliss since the Eras Tours kicked off back in March, celebrating all of the pop singer’s albums at stadiums and venues across the country.

The tour wraps up in the U.S. next week at SoFi Stadium in California. The international leg of the tour will then kick off in Mexico later this month.

Swift took to Instagram after the Denver show a couple weeks ago, saying, “This has been my favorite adventure of all. I appreciate and cherish every second of it.”

As reported by ET, the Eras Tour has the potential to be the highest-grossing tour of all time. Swift is already considered one of the biggest stars with more No. 1 albums than any woman in history.