BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (WJW) – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a moment on Saturday that fans were very excited about after her concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In a video captured by Instagram user @lautbritos, Swift is seen running toward the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and kissing him. The crowd, which was already cheering, then roared even louder.

During Saturday’s concert, many are also talking about the moment Swift changed up her lyrics to the song “Karma,” once again hinting at a relationship with Kelce.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” Swift was heard singing.

Swift started her international tour in Buenos Aires on Nov. 9 at River Plate Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play next on Nov. 20 against the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce.