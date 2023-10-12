Forget ‘Thursday Night Football.’ The biggest hits of the night will now be at your local multiplex.

‘Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour’ had been scheduled to open at theaters Friday, Oct. 13, but area Cinemark theaters will now start running it at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The demand is certainly there to warrant pushing the opening up: According to Variety, more than $100 million in advance tickets had already been sold as of last week. Competitor The Hollywood Reporter estimates the movie could gross up to $125 million this weekend, and up to $200 million worldwide.

The concert film documents the first part of the pop superstar’s Eras Tour.

