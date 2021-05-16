Tax Day deadline May 17: Here’s how to file an extension for 2021

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. (Associated Press)

(WJW) — The Internal Revenue Service extended the deadline to May 17 for individuals to file and pay most federal income taxes and that day is almost here!

In a recent Facebook post, the IRS gave a quick reminder for anyone who needed that extra time to file.

“This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.

Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the May 17 deadline can request a filing extension until Oct. 15 by filing Form 4868 through their tax professional, tax software or using the Free File link on IRS.gov.

Filing Form 4868 gives taxpayers until October 15 to file their 2020 tax return but does not grant an extension of time to pay taxes due, according to the IRS website.

He encourages filing electronically with direct deposit for the quickest way to get refunds. He said it can help some taxpayers more quickly receive any remaining stimulus payments entitled to them.