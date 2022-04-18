**Related Video Above: More local leaders behind on paying their taxes.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — So you’ve finished, or are about to finish your taxes. Congratulations, it was inevitable (promise we won’t do a “death and taxes” joke right here).

A bunch of establishments and businesses want to celebrate with you and are offering various giveaways and promotions on Tax Day, the day, in case you’ve conveniently forgotten, your taxes are due.

Here’s a look at where you can partake in Northeast Ohio:

Bar Louie

The restaurant is offering a special Tax Day Happy Hour, which seems right and proper. While deals may vary from location to location, expect to find 50% of bar food plus $4-$5 beer.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

See what they did here? BJ’s is offering a deal where you can score $10 off a $40 purchase (in honor of the 1040 income tax return form) for to-go and delivery orders Monday. Find our more here.

Buca di Beppo

Using promo code TAXDAYHOORAY, those looking to order takeout or delivery from the Italian restaurant chain can score 15% off their order Monday. The deal does not apply to taxes and fees and does not work on third party orders.

Donatos Pizza

Anyone looking for a deal on large pizza Monday, can score $2 off while ordering online with the code TWO.

Firehouse Subs

Get a second medium sandwich for free when you purchase a medium or large sandwich with chips and a pop. Find the coupon right here.

Kona Ice

In honor of what they’re calling National Chill Out Day, Kona Ice is offering free shaved ice to people who need a little bit of nourishment on this fine, snowy Tax Day. Check out those locations below:

Clark Gas Station – 7752 Brecksville Road, Independence, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Twinsburg Public Square – 9044 Church Street, Twinsburg, from noon – 3 p.m.

First Commonwealth Bank – 1110 30th Street Northwest, Canton, from 1 – 3 p.m.

Erie County Senior Center – 620 East Water Street, Sandusky, from noon- 2 p.m.

Crocker Park – 177 Market Street, Westlake, from 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Pinecrest – Park Ave, Orange, from noon – 2 p.m.

Apple Eton – 28849 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere, from 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Office Max/Office Depot

The national chains are allowing people to shred unneeded paper for free in their stores through April 23. You can shred up to five pounds of documents after redeeming a coupon you can find at Officedepot.com/shredding.

Planet Fitness

What says “celebration” like a good workout? The good folks at Planet Fitness are offering a deal to “de-stress and relax with a free workout and HydroMassage at any of its more than 2,200 locations nationwide” through the end of Monday. The deal can be found here, and you don’t have to be a member of the gym to participate.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

The spot is offering a savory deal on Tax Day. Purchase a full-size sandwich and get one free with the promo code BOGO online (or if you already have their app downloaded, on the app).