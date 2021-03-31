Taste of winter: Snow showers return, temps in the 20s

(WJW)- Just when we thought it was over, a brief taste of winter is returning to Northeast Ohio the next two days.

We started with temperatures in the 50s Wednesday morning, as rain moved through the area.

Meterologist Scott Sabol says temps will continue to drop throughout the day. Highs today will be mid to upper 40s as the rain moves out and the winds pick up.

It gets colder, a cruel weather joke on April Fools Day! Lake effect snow showers start late tonight as temperatures drop into the mid-20s.

Temps will hover around freezing most of the day Thursday.

Here is the hour by hour precipitation outlook from Wednesday through Thursday morning.

The latest on the forecast for the weekend here.