(WJW) – Drive-up shopping has become more and more common, and now Target is taking convenient shopping one step further — offering drive-up returns as well.

The new way to return items will roll out this spring, according to the Target website, and should be available at all locations by the end of summer.

The store says the process will be simple: Shoppers can use the Target app to start a return, notify the store through the app when they are on their way and when they arrive, they will then receive the refund through the original form of payment.

According to Target, most new, unopened items can be returned within 90 days of purchase, and Target-owned brands can be returned up to a year after purchase.

Another drive-up perk already taking shape at several locations — drive-up Starbucks.

Target offers shoppers the option to add a Starbucks Café item to their drive-up order and have it delivered to their car as well. As of November, the service launched at more than 200 locations in California, Delaware, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and West Virginia. No word yet on when and if the service could be coming to Ohio.