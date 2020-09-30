Target squares off with Amazon, sets Oct. 13, 14 for beginning of holiday shopping season

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WJW) – Target is kicking off its holiday shopping season with Deal Days.

It lines up with Amazon’s Prime Days on October 13 and 14.

Target says the deals will include Black Friday pricing without the crowds.

According to a press release, Target Deal Days will have “double the deals compared to last year.”

The deals also extend to online, drive up, and order pickup.

They say Black Friday pricing through November, with new deals every day.

