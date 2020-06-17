Target raising starting wage to $15 per hour, giving bonuses to company’s frontline workers

(WJW) — Target has announced that beginning July 5, it will permanently raise its starting wage for employees in the U.S. to $15 per hour.

**Watch a past report, above, as retailers started to reopen during the pandemic**

According to a press release, the company will also give a one-time recognition bonus of $200 to frontline store and distribution center hourly workers for their efforts throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced back in 2017 plans to raise the hourly wage to $15 by the end of 2020.

Also this week, Target said it will also offer free access to virtual doctor visits for all team members through the end of the year and will give extensions of a 30-day paid leave for vulnerable team members and free back-up care for family members.

**For more on the coronavirus pandemic, click here**

“In the best of times, our team brings incredible energy and empathy to our work, and in harder times they bring those qualities plus extraordinary resilience and agility to keep Target on the forefront of meeting the changing needs of our guests and our business year after year,” said Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target Corporation, in a press release. “Everything we aspire to do and be as a company builds on the central role our team members play in our strategy, their dedication to our purpose and the connection they create with our guests and communities.”

For the entire press release, click here.