CLEVELAND (WJW) — While it’s clearly not time to go back to school yet, Target is soon offering some help to teachers who are inevitably preparing to return to the classroom.

The Minnesota-based chain store is offering a 20% off deal to educators from July 16 to Aug. 26 on a one-time shopping trip in person or online. The deal is through the store’s free Circle app and teachers must present an appropriate ID.

Who qualifies for the promotion? Those who teach at a K-12 school, trade school, university, homeschool, daycare or any other kind of early childcare education.

Target is also offering big deals for all of its customers during Target Circle Week, July 9 through July 15, and has specials for those heading to college, July 16-26.

