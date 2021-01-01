Target issues recall on some baby clothing due to choking hazards

(WGN) — Almost half a million articles of baby clothing are being recalled by Target because some of their snaps may break off and pose a choking hazard.

The recall covers some “Cat & Jack” brand swimsuits and some rompers made by “Cloud Island.”

Details of Cat & Jack items on recall include: Summer Blue Lemon, Coral Icon Story Hawaiian, and Moxie Peach Lemon — all one-piece rashguard infant-toddler swimsuits for girls in sizes 12M to 5T.

Also included in the recall are some rompers made by Cloud Island: Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper, Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers, Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers, Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers, Floral Fields and Mint Rompers. The rompers were sold in sizes newborn to 12M.

The items were sold both in-store and online.

They can be returned at the store or by getting a pre-paid shipping label from Target.

Customers can reach Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information.

Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

More information here.