Target helping teachers prep for back-to-school with discounts

A sign is seen on the exterior of a Target store July 18, 2006. in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(WJW) — Raise your hand if you want a discount on teacher’s back-to-school supplies!

Target’s Teacher Prep discounts are back for the fourth year.

All K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical school teachers are eligible.

You can sign up via Target Circle to receive a one-time discount of 15% off select classroom supplies and essentials to use July 18-31.

The discount is only good for one purchase.

This Facebook post by Target offers creative ideas for setting up your classroom:

If you miss the Target’s Teacher Prep event, you can learn more about their state’s sales tax holiday here, which is the following weekend, August 6-8.