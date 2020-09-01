Target’s car seat trade-in event returns this month

**Learn more about car seat safety in the video above **

(WJW) — Target’s popular car seat trade-in event is kicking off in a couple weeks.

Starting Sept. 13 and running through Sept. 26, parents can turn in old car seats (or car seat bases) to be recycled and receive a 20 percent off Target coupon to purchase one new item of baby gear, including strollers and car seats.

Participating Target locations will have a special drop-box outside the store during the event dates, and people can use the Target app to “clip” the coupon by scanning a code that will be on the drop box.

Target said that 14.4 million pounds worth of car seats have been recycled throughout the program’s history.

Find out more about the event right here.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: