CLEVELAND (WJW) — The holiday season is almost here, and you know what that means; the Miller Lite Holiday Collection is back! But this year, there is something new to put under your Christmas tree.

The Miller Brewing Company is introducing its first-ever, limited-edition Christmas tree keg stand. The company says it’s a new way to tap into the holiday spirit.

The keg stand works as a Christmas tree stand as it dispenses Miller Lite right from under the tree. It can also water your tree throughout the holiday season!

Miller Lite’s new collection also features cozy beer-inspired knitwear and festive can-holder ornaments.

You can buy the Miller Lite Christmas tree keg stand and the whole holiday collection starting November 10 at 8 a.m. for $49.99.