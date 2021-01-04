Tanya Roberts still alive despite news of her death, publicist says

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Actress Tanya Roberts arrives at Norby Walters’ 22nd Annual Night Of 100 Stars Viewing Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel on February 26, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — Tanya Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill” and later played Midge Pinciotti in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” has been hospitalized after falling at her home. The actor had mistakenly been reported dead by her publicist earlier Monday.

Roberts’ publicist Mike Pingel later told The Associated Press Monday afternoon that Roberts, 65, was still alive as of 10 a.m. PST but was in a poor condition. He had said earlier Monday that Roberts collapsed in her home on Dec. 24 and was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she was believed to have died on Sunday.

Pingel said Roberts’ husband, Lance O’Brien, told him that he held his wife and she “seemed for him to slip away.”

O’Brien, Roberts’ husband of 18 years, was quoted in the release saying, “Tanya and I have never been apart. This is too much to handle. Her animals are lost without her and so am I.”

He broke down in tears during an interview with Inside Edition when his phone rang and he learned she was still alive.

The publicist said he is awaiting further updates on Roberts’ condition.

Multiple media outlets, including the AP, reported Roberts’ death. The AP removed its obituary and sent an advisory noting that the actor was still alive.

One of Roberts highest profile roles was playing geologist Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore in 1985′s “A View to a Kill.”

Roberts also appeared in such fantasy adventure films as “The Beastmaster” and “Hearts and Armour.” She replaced Shelly Hack in “Charlie’s Angels,” joining Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd as third Angel Julie. She also played comic book heroine Sheena — a female version of the Tarzan story — in a 1984 film.

A new generation of fans saw her on “That ’70s Show,” playing Midge, mother to Laura Prepon’s character Donna.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.