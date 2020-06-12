Tanker truck chemical spill causes road closures in Geauga County

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Geauga County officials are on scene of a chemical spill that has shut down a portion of State Route 44.

Officials say the spill was caused by a leak from a tanker truck.

Haz-Mat scene under control, Hat-Mat and several Fire Departmants on the scene, no evacuations, route 44 (Ravenna Rd) will be closed for a while at 422. — Geauga Co. Sheriff (@GeaugaSheriff) June 12, 2020

Route 44 North of 422 is closed for a Haz-Mat leak from a tanker truck. — Geauga Co. Sheriff (@GeaugaSheriff) June 12, 2020

The sheriff’s office, hazmat officials and several fire departments are on scene. No evacuations have occurred at this time.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office says Route 44 is closed both north and south of Route 422.

The road is expected to remain closed for quite some time.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.