Tanker truck carrying gasoline crashes into building

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in New York say a tanker carrying gasoline lost control, crashed into a vacant building and burst into flames on Long Island, injuring the truck’s driver and three firefighters who responded.

In a video posted to Twitter, thick black smoke was seen billowing from the Rockville Centre building.

WNBC-TV reports that fire chief James Avondet said authorities received a call about 1:10 a.m.

The roughly 13,000-gallon tanker crashed into a vacant La-Z-Boy showroom in Rockville Centre, about 30 miles east of New York City, and spread to another building and the street.

The building later collapsed.

Details about the extent of injuries to the truck driver and firefighters weren’t immediately released.

