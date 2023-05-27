GILBERT, South Carolina (WJW/AP) – More than a dozen children are recovering after their school bus collided with a tanker.

It happened in Gilbert, South Carolina.

The accident injured 18 people, 17 of them children.

Footage captured by a security camera showed bystanders quickly reacting to the accident and running toward the school bus.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Despite the seriousness of the crash, all 18 have been released from the hospital, according to the Associated Press.

Gilbert is about 30 miles (49 kilometers) southwest of South Carolina’s capital of Columbia.