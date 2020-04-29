Tamia Chappman suspect pleads guilty in connection to chase and crash that killed young teen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter stemming from the crash of a stolen car that struck and killed 13-year-old Tamia Chappman during a police pursuit last year.

The teen also pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and received a four-year sentence.

Authorities have said the teen and another 15-year-old boy carjacked a woman in a store parking lot in Cleveland on Dec. 20.

An off-duty Cleveland police officer witnessed the carjacking and followed the teens onto a highway before a police supervisor took up the pursuit.

The stolen vehicle eventually struck Chappman, who was walking on a sidewalk.

Continuing coverage here