Tally of Ohio residents charged in US Capitol breach now up to 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio men have become the latest people to be charged in connection to the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol after being identified by family and acquaintances to the FBI, according to U.S. District Court documents.

Thirty-nine-year-old Derek Jancart and 21-year-old Alexander Sheppard (both pictured below) join the eight other Ohioans accused of accompanying a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump as they smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol.

In this image taken from Capitol building security camera footage and released in a criminal complaint by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Derek Jancart, circled in red by the source, joins other rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Jancart, of Ohio, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 23, and accused of entering the U.S. Capitol after family members and a former coworker identified him in footage captured during the deadly insurrection, according to U.S. District Court documents. (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia via AP)

In this image taken from police body camera video and released in a criminal complaint by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Derek Jancart, circled in red by the source, joins other rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Jancart, of Ohio, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 23, and accused of entering the U.S. Capitol after family members and a former coworker identified him in footage captured during the deadly insurrection, according to U.S. District Court documents. (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia via AP)

Five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, died in the Jan. 6 assault. Federal court documents did not list an attorney for either man.

The #FBI is still seeking information to help identify individuals who actively instigated violence on January 6 in Washington, D.C. Visit https://t.co/HLenX3HqNs to see images from current cases, and if you see someone you recognize, submit a tip at https://t.co/pe5Mg6fNh9. pic.twitter.com/DX4yrQHBS7 — FBI Cleveland (@FBICleveland) February 16, 2021