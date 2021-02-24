Tally of Ohio residents charged in US Capitol breach now up to 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio men have become the latest people to be charged in connection to the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol after being identified by family and acquaintances to the FBI, according to U.S. District Court documents.
Thirty-nine-year-old Derek Jancart and 21-year-old Alexander Sheppard (both pictured below) join the eight other Ohioans accused of accompanying a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump as they smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol.
Five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, died in the Jan. 6 assault. Federal court documents did not list an attorney for either man.