Tallmadge traffic stop leads to drugs, stolen truck

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW)– Tallmadge police discovered a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop, but that was just the beginning.

An officer pulled over Judson J. Caton, 30, of Tallmadge, and Brook M. Logan, 27, of Akron, on West Avenue Thursday morning.

The Tallmadge Police Department said it seized methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA and marijuana, as well as a loaded handgun. Then, detectives executed a search warrant at a house on Fairwood Drive. There, they found more drugs, a stolen rifle and a stolen truck, according to police.

Catn was charged with drug possession, aggravated drug trafficking and receiving stolen property, while Logan was charged with having a weapon under disability. Both were out of bond for other cases and are now at the Summit County Jail.