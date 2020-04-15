Tallmadge police arrest man they say set his home on fire

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) – Officers in Tallmadge responded to the 1100 block of Ledgebrook Drive Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

Neighbors had reported a disturbance.

Officers surrounded the home as the suspect barricaded himself inside, according to a press release.

The Summit County Sheriff’s SWAT Team and Tallmadge Fire were called in because of a gas smell coming from the home.

Tallmadge Chief Ron Williams says the suspect lit a bedroom on fire, prompting an emergency breach by deputies.

Police arrested Aaron Gregory Cook, 33, who lived at the home.

He’s charged with aggravated arson and is currently in the Summit County Jail.

Aaron Gregory Cook, Courtesy: Tallmadge Police Department

