Tallmadge police arrest man for abduction; woman unharmed

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) – The Tallmadge Police Department is investigating an abduction that happened early Wednesday.
Around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a man holding a gun to a woman’s head at an apartment in the 1500 block of Brittain Circle.
According to police, the suspect, identified as Tya Walk, 25, was on a balcony and fired one shot.
After he retreated into the apartment, officers were able to convince him to surrender, according to the police department.
The woman was unharmed.
A nearby building was hit with gunfire.
Walk faces charges of abduction, aggravated menacing, and discharging a firearm.
He’s being held in the Summit County Jail.
