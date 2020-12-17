Tallmadge police arrest man for abduction; woman unharmed

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) – The Tallmadge Police Department is investigating an abduction that happened early Wednesday.

Around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a man holding a gun to a woman’s head at an apartment in the 1500 block of Brittain Circle.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Tya Walk, 25, was on a balcony and fired one shot.

After he retreated into the apartment, officers were able to convince him to surrender, according to the police department.

The woman was unharmed.

A nearby building was hit with gunfire.

Walk faces charges of abduction, aggravated menacing, and discharging a firearm.

He’s being held in the Summit County Jail.

