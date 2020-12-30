Tallmadge K-9 helps locate store unit full of marijuana, edibles

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW)– The Tallmadge Police Department found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in a storage unit.

Police said it started with a traffic stop in Illinois last week. That led officers to the storage unit.

According to Tallmadge police, K-9 Kato alerted officers to the unit and indicated narcotics inside so they were able to get a search warrant. They seized 128 pounds of marijuana and 508 containers of THC edibles.

When Kato, a 2-and-a-half-year-old German shepherd, is not working, he enjoys playing with his ball.

