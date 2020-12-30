TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW)– The Tallmadge Police Department found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in a storage unit.
Police said it started with a traffic stop in Illinois last week. That led officers to the storage unit.
According to Tallmadge police, K-9 Kato alerted officers to the unit and indicated narcotics inside so they were able to get a search warrant. They seized 128 pounds of marijuana and 508 containers of THC edibles.
When Kato, a 2-and-a-half-year-old German shepherd, is not working, he enjoys playing with his ball.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Tallmadge K-9 helps locate store unit full of marijuana, edibles
- Browns add safety Karl Joseph to COVID-19 list
- 214 more COVID-19 cases in Cleveland; Mayor plans townhall on vaccine for Wednesday
- Will vaccines protect against new COVID strain? What to know now that the variant is in US
- Salvation Army still down donations as end of year approaches