Tallmadge High baseball coach on leave after arrest on charges of choking teen girl

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Tallmadge High School Baseball Coach Kenny Linn has stepped away as coach following his arrest on domestic violence and child endangerment charges.

Kenneth Linn

The charges stem from an incident in Akron that happened May 21.

According to the incident report, officers responded to a domestic incident at a home.

A 17-year-old girl told officers that Linn had choked her repeatedly and pushed her up against a wall.

Officers saw bruising on her shoulders and neck.

According to the incident report, Linn told officers that he had grabbed the teen by the neck but did not intend to choke her.

Tallmadge City Schools released a statement to FOX 8:

Tallmadge City Schools upholds the highest standard of professional ethics through our Board of Education policies and procedures. Recently, Tallmadge High School Baseball Coach Kenny Linn has been charged with domestic violence and child endangering, both first degree misdemeanors. Mr. Linn immediately stepped away from his role as baseball coach of his own volition. He will remain separated from the program until the conclusion of this matter. Mr. Linn was contracted as a coach on a supplemental contract and was not an employee of the Tallmadge City School District. At the conclusion of the police investigation, this matter will be referred to the office of Professional Conduct at the Ohio Board of Education. It is the mission of the Tallmadge City Schools to provide a safe, empowering education for all students. Steve Wood, Superintendent, Tallmadge City School District