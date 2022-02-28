Tall Ships sailing back into Cleveland this summer; here’s how to get tickets

*Watch the ships sail into Cleveland a couple summers ago in the video, above*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tall ships will be sailing back into Cleveland this summer. The 2022 Cleveland Tall Ships Festival, presented by the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, will return July 7 through July 10.

Get ready for a beautiful display of ships that includes the Parade of Sail, which kicks off the celebrations with eight traditional sailing vessels from Canada, the United States and Spain.

The crew, in part, on some of the ships are youth ages 13-25.

Other activities at the festival include a marketplace, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

Tickets are required to get into the festival and for ship tours, as well as the following two new events: Happy Hour at the Dock and Fireworks at the Festival.

General admission tickets range from $17 for seniors (65+) and children (3-12) to $20, three-day general admission passes for $50 up to $300 for Tall Ships all-access. Separate tickets are needed to go to the Parade of Sail and captain’s reception; those run anywhere from $100-$250.

The Tall Ships can be seen for free from Wendy Park and Voinovich Park at North Coast Harbor.

A complete schedule of events will be announced soon. Read more, here.