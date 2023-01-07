AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Talks are set to resume about a potential 10-day teachers’ union strike within the Akron Public School District Saturday morning, according to the Director of Marketing Communications at Akron Public Schools.

After over eight months of negotiations, the Akron Education Association teachers union and the school district did settle some items in their contract, but that did not include the issues on wages, healthcare and addressing violence in the schools.

Union representatives say they are still prepared to deliver pickets to their members’ first thing Monday morning.

Akron City Council Councilwoman Tara Mosley said in a statement Friday, “The City of Akron’s future is dependent on a thriving public school system that educates and prepares all of our children for that future. We cannot have a successful school system, though, unless our educators have fair pay and a safe working environment and our children have a safe and nurturing learning environment. As a mother and grandmother, I understand the strain of working and, at the same time, caring for and educating children when school is not in session. Working families rely on a working public school system. I encourage both the administrators and teachers at the Akron Public School system to work together cooperatively to find solutions to the challenges they, our children, and their families face. Teachers must be fairly compensated and we must ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff to meet our community’s educational needs.”

Akron’s school board has contracted with an outside company to continue online learning from home in the event teachers do strike on Monday.

Students were set to return to the classroom from winter break on Friday, Jan. 6, according to the district’s calendar.

Stay with FOX 8 as the story develops.