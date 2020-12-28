‘Talk is cheap’: Little Italy, hit hard by pandemic, looking for more from stimulus bill

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood, which includes some of the city’s finest restaurants, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At La Dolce Vita restaurant, business is down nearly 70% from last year. Longtime owner Terry Tarantino told Fox 8, “and now we have to close at ten o’clock. Well, at nine o’clock there’s no cars coming down Mayfield Road, you know, there’s nobody here.”

Tarantino says he is disappointed that the joint House-Senate stimulus bill, which President Trump signed on Sunday, does not do more to help workers who are struggling.

“There’s been a huge imbalance in who gets what, how much, and I think that not for anything else, they’ve had such a break, they should have been working on trying to balance that whole act out,” he said.

At Moonstruck CLE, a vintage shop in Little Italy, the hope has been that the second stimulus package would provide immediate relief to those who need the help, and not benefit special interests.

“That’s more of the concern, I think there are people that need money to pay their rent, to pay their mortgage, you know, to buy food,” said Alexandra DeRoberts.

Some of the business owners in Little Italy say the $600 stimulus payment negotiated by congressional leaders is an insult to working Americans, as they try and cope with the economic challenges created by the pandemic.

On Murray Hill in Little Italy, they say “talk is cheap,” and they are waiting to see if the promise of a House vote on Monday to increase payments to $2,000 for each qualified individual, becomes a reality or is just more hot air.

Terry Tarantino told us, “I think $600 is ridiculous, it’s not enough, not for all the people that I know that have sacrificed immensely.”

Alexandra DeRoberts added, “those are the people who really need money and they need more than $600, and I don’t think everyone needs to get a stimulus check. I think there are people that don’t need it, I think it should go to people that need it.”

