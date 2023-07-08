(Above video is a recent story about first responders rescuing a dog from raging waters)

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WJW) — A 41-foot boat with five people on board hit an “undetermined submerged object and started taking on water fast,” Coast Guard officials said.

The Coast Guard Station Fairport Harbor Emergency Response Boat with its crew rushed to the large yacht around 7:30 p.m. Friday on Lake Erie.

The Coast Guard crew was able to help the five people safely off of the boat, which could’ve become in danger of sinking.

“We train everyday to help people in all types of conditions, situations like this, get them safely to shore and it’s very rewarding to us here at the USCG,” said Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

No one was injured and Masson said the disabled boat was tugged to a nearby marina.