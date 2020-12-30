Taking a big step in the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home

(WJW) — A big step was taken Tuesday in building the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home.

Crews were busy digging out the basement of the home in Olmsted Falls.

Jeff Crawford of Cleveland Custom Homes has a team of contractors including Kendera Construction who not only donate their time but also their materials to build the home, which is valued at $500,000.

Mark your calendars! Tickets for the dream home go on sale Thursday, February 25 at 6 a.m. Tickets go fast, but we are happy to tell you we will be selling 22,000 tickets this year; that’s 2,000 more than previous years. Tickets are $100 each. When you buy a ticket, you will also have a chance to win a new car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall, a spa from Litehouse Pools and Spas, and (new this year) a $10,000 shopping spree at Northeast Ohio Factory Direct.

2021 St Jude Dream Home

This is our 9th year for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway, which will take place on May 12 during FOX 8 News in the Morning.

