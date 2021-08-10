‘Take that, black cats’: Wendy’s customers get free breakfast croissant for Friday the 13th weekend

(WJW) — Friday may be the Friday the13th, but Wendy’s is making sure customers don’t have an unlucky day — or weekend for that matter.

According to a press release from Wendy’s, on Friday and Saturday, guests can receive a free Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant. No purchase is necessary.

The breakfast sandwiches are available during regular breakfast hours, from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at participating restaurants.

Only one free croissant will be given per customer. The offer excludes the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant.