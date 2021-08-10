‘Take that, black cats’: Wendy’s customers get free breakfast croissant for Friday the 13th weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo Credit: Wendy’s)

(WJW) — Friday may be the Friday the13th, but Wendy’s is making sure customers don’t have an unlucky day — or weekend for that matter.

According to a press release from Wendy’s, on Friday and Saturday, guests can receive a free Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant. No purchase is necessary.

The breakfast sandwiches are available during regular breakfast hours, from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at participating restaurants.

Only one free croissant will be given per customer. The offer excludes the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral