CLEVELAND (WJW) — The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it’s time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.

Whether you like to bundle up and take a walk in the cold night air or stay warm in your car, there is something for everyone.

Akron Zoo Wild Lights

Akron Zoo at 500 Edgewood Avenue in Akron

Over one million lights decorate the zoo, including the Holly Jolly Hillside which features lighted trees synchronized to music. Visit Santa Claus through Dec. 23 and stop by Mrs. C’s Sweets for s’mores and other treats. Holiday carols will be performed by local performers on specific dates here.

Tickets purchased online are $11 for adult members of the zoo and $15 for non-members; Children ages 2-14 are $8 for members and $11 for non-members. You can also purchase tickets at the gate for a slightly higher price.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. on these dates:

Nov. 25 – 27

Dec. 2 – 4

Dec. 9 – 11

Dec. 16 – 23

Dec. 26 – 30

Christmas at Kingwood

Kingwood Center Gardens at 50 N. Trimble Road in Mansfield

Stroll through the community tree walk and see the outdoor trail of lights. You can also shop for unique gifts and enjoy snacks at The Garden & Gift Shop, Gateway Café, and Buehler’s Snacks & Sips.

All guests must register in advance: $8 for non-members, children 12 and under are free, Kingwood Members are also free if you show your membership card at the entrance.

Tuesdays – Sundays, November 26 through December 30 from 4 – 9 p.m.

Closed Mondays, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day

Country Lights Drive-Thru

Lake Metroparks Farmpark at 8800 Euclid Chardon Road in Kirtland

You’ll see some new and some familiar lighting displays throughout the park from the warmth of your own vehicles. Drive time ranges between 20 and 45 minutes depending on the weather.

Tickets cost is $27.50 per carload and must be purchased online only. Arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to your ticket time. Optional toy kits are $5 each.

November 30 with time slots at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.

December 1-4, 7-11,14-23 with time slots at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.

Deck the Hall at Stan Hywet

714 North Portage Path in Akron

The grounds are decorated with one million holiday lights with the Manor House decorations inspired by the theme of Gracious Gatherings, including thirty decorated trees in 19 spaces in the home. Visit Molly’s Shop for unique gift items. Enjoy a hot cookie and cocoa or beer, wine or a pretzel from the Salty Reindeer.

Value Night ticket prices (Monday – Thursday) are $20 for adult non-members and $9 for youth (ages 3-17) non-members; adult members are $16 and youth members are $7.

Standard Night ticket prices (Friday – Sunday) are $24 for adult non-members and $11 for youth non-members; adult members are $19 and youth members are $9.

Nov. 25-27 from 3-8 p.m.

Dec. 1-4, 8-23, 26-30 from 3-8 p.m.

Downtown Cleveland WinterLand Lights

Bring your family and friends to downtown Public Square for the WinterLand Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. You’ll experience live music, food trucks, performances by the Cavs Performance Team, Fusion Live and more.

Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4-7 p.m.

Joy of Christmas Light Show

Harvey S. Firestone Park at 298 E. Park Avenue in Columbiana

This drive-through holiday light display features more than one million lights on more than 80 outdoor displays. You can also stop at the Gingerbread House and Santa’s Ice Castle to enjoy Christmas cookies, hot chocolate and pictures with Santa in the Ice Castle for purchase.

Show times are 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. on the following dates:

Thursday – Sunday, Nov. 17, 18, 19, 20

Thursday – Sunday, Nov. 24, 25, 26, 27

Thursday – Sunday, Dec. 1, 2, 3, 4

Thursday, Dec. 8 – Saturday, Dec. 31

Magic of Lights Northeast Ohio

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds at 19201 East Bagley Road in Berea

This drive-through holiday lights experience features favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

Advance online tickets for standard vehicles are $23; limo/party buses are $50 and buses are $80. Tickets are available at the gate for a slightly higher price.

Nov. 23 – Jan. 1 from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Medina County Fair Drive-Thru Holiday Light Display

Medina County Fairgrounds at 720 W. Smith Road in Medina

Drive through the dazzling light display in the warmth of your car. Cash or check is accepted at the gate: $10 per vehicle; $20 per small bus/15-passenger van and $50 per large bus.

Nov. 25 – 26 from 6-10 p.m.

Nov. 27 from 6-9 p.m.

Dec. 2-3 from 6-10 p.m.

Dec. 4 from 6-9 p.m.

Dec. 9-10 from 6-10 p.m.

Dec. 11 from 6-9 p.m.

Dec. 16-17 from 6-10 p.m.

Dec. 18-22 from 6-9 p.m.

Dec 23-24 from 6-10 p.m.

Dec. 25 from 6-9 p.m.

Nature’s-A-Glow

Beech Creek Botanical Garden and Nature Preserve at 11929 Beech Street NE in Alliance

The beautiful botanical garden is turned into a winter wonderland with over 350,000 lights.

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 25 – Dec. 23 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

​Monday-Thursday, Dec. 26-29 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Steubenville Nutcracker Village

Come see what the village calls the world’s largest collection of life-size nutcrackers on display in historic downtown Steubenville. The exhibit of 200 life-size nutcrackers is free and open to the public 24 hours a day from Nov. 22 through Jan. 7.

A big street party kicks off the season Tuesday, Nov. 22 including a song and blessing at 6:15 p.m. and tree lighting and fireworks at 6:25 p.m.

Polar Express Hayrides on Friday, Nov. 25 are from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Pick up is at 338 Market Street.

Twinkle in the 216

Cleveland Botanical Gardens at 11030 East Boulevard in Cleveland

Gardens, both indoor and outdoor, pay a festive holiday homage to the beautiful blocks that knit neighborhoods, people, and plants together. You can also take in sights a little farther from home when you enter the Madagascar and Costa Rica Glasshouses, transformed in the spirit of the season.

Tickets are $20 per adult; $14 per child (ages three to 12) and free for children 2 and under. Holden Forests & Gardens members are also free. Any tickets bought online in advance can receive $1 off for each ticket.

The gardens will celebrate the holiday from Saturday, Nov. 19 – Saturday, Dec. 31 on these specific dates and times:

Mondays: Closed (Open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 and 26)

Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursdays and Fridays: 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Open 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 and 31)

Sundays: Noon – 5 p.m.

Closed Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day), Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) and Sunday, January 1 (New Year’s Day)

Wild Winter Lights

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo at 3900 Wildlife Way in Cleveland

Guests can be surrounded by over 1.5 million lights across holiday-themed areas including Candyland, Enchanted Forest, Starry Skies, Future for Wildlife Trail and Santa’s Workshop, where guests can take photos with Santa. See it here.

Tickets for the drive-through experience are $57 per car for Zoo members and $66 per car for non-members and are sold here for the following dates:

November 15, 16, 22, 29, 30

December 6, 7, 12, 13, 14

Advanced discounted tickets on walk-through evenings for Zoo members is $19 and $22 for non-members, or a 4-pack for $57 for Zoo members and $66 for non-members sold here on the following dates:

November 17-20, 23, 25-27

December 1-4, 8-11, 15-23, 26-30

