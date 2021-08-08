‘Take courage’: Ohio’s Christian music festival, The Fest, is back

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) — The Fest is back this year and expected to draw thousands of Christian music fans to reflect on the timely scriptural message to “Take Courage.”

The Fest is featuring four national Christian music groups including contemporary Christian music powerhouse For King and Country as the headliner, along with Danny Gokey, Tauren Wells, and We are Messengers.

They are performing on a stage on the 132 acres of Brookside Reservation at 3900 John Nagy Boulevard in Brooklyn.

Ohio native Joe Melendrez opened the day starting at noon.

A $10 ticket is needed to enter all-day concert and children 5 and under free.

FOX 8’s Natalie Herbick was back stage with local singers Chandler and Maria.

The closing Mass, with Bishop Malesic, is at 8 p.m. and after Mass, there will be a Fest finale which will include some amazing music and a celebration of light.