Heap of medicine pills. Background made from colorful pills and capsules

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are teaming up to collect unused prescription drugs and over-the-county medications at drop-off spots across Northeast Ohio this Saturday.

As part of the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, residents can drop off their unused and expired medications at 39 area locations.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, most misused prescription drugs come from family and friends.

“Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to abuse,” said Champ Burgess, Chief Pharmacy Officer at University Hospitals. “Preventing substance misuse and overdose deaths are chief among Northeast Ohio’s most pressing public health needs.”

Find Cleveland Clinic locations here, or find University Hospitals locations here.

The collection drives lets community members dispose of prescription drugs in a safe way, but many of the drop-off locations are open all year long.

“The opioid epidemic continues to take a toll on our communities, and we are pleased to be working with University Hospitals on initiatives to curb this problem,” said Samuel Calabrese, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Cleveland Clinic.

The following items will be accepted during the event:

Prescription medications

Over-the-counter medications

Liquid medication in bottles (less than 4 ounces) – package bottles in a Ziploc® bag

The following items will not be accepted:

Illegal or “street” drugs

Needles, syringes or sharps containers

Medical devices and batteries

Aerosol cans and inhalers

Mercury-containing devices

Radiopharmaceuticals

Liquid antineoplastic (chemo) agents

Learn more about addiction treatment services at University Hospitals here and Cleveland Clinic here.