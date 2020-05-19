Take a virtual tour of the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home looks absolutely beautiful, and now you can see it for yourself.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the need to practice safe social distancing, the Dream Home will not be open for public tours; instead, everyone can take a virtual tour.

The French Country designed home built by Cleveland Custom Homes is located in Olmsted Falls.

It’s valued at around $500,000, and has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

**Take a virtual tour of the home, here**

The home and other great prizes will be given away on Wednesday, June 17.

**Continuing coverage on the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home, here**