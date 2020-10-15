Take a tour inside the new high rise apartment building in Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s brand new and the first major residential high rise built in downtown Cleveland in 40 years.

The folks behind the Lumen said they wanted to offer their residents what everyone else is offering, but do it 100 times better.

“What I’ve seen in the past with different projects is that the renderings often look better than the finished project and, in this case, the finished product is so much better,” said Art Falco with the Playhouse Square Foundation.

He said the $145 million project is equal or exceeds the same amenities of any premiere apartment building in any major city.

He said from a one bedroom apartment to the three bedroom penthouse, the 35 story building is full of natural light and great views. And the building’s features mimic the grandeur of the theaters across the street.

“It’s a property that we’re very proud of, we’re hoping that that there will be further development in the surrounding neighborhood. We hope that we have set an example of elegance and design that we hope other people will emulate,” Falco said.

So what do they have inside? lots of amenities. Take the fifth floor, it has no apartments, just a big space for folks to gather, even in these socially distant times.

Comfortable couches surround a bar and workspace area.

Just down the hall is a fitness center with views looking over the eastside and lake.

There is a heated pool and outdoor space with grills and places to entertain. There’s even a dog lounge.

“I think we have a wonderful dog lounge, I think it’s the best dog lounge in the country,” he said. “It’s almost as if the designers, although this was designed three to four years ago planned for Covid and areas for social distancing.”

The rent starts at just under $1,500 for a one bedroom and tops out at over $7,000 for a penthouse suite.

Falco said it’s the right project for the right time as downtown Cleveland moves away from just being a place to work but becomes a place to stay.

