MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — The 2023 Fox 8 St. Jude Dream Home is finished, and it is gorgeous.

Starting Saturday, you can check it out for yourself. Open house tours are free and are offered on weekends thru Aug. 20, and if you take a tour, you can enter to win a huge prize.

The modern farmhouse-style home, built by Skoda Builders, is valued at $600,000. Every person who takes the free tour will be entered to win a $10,000 shopping spree from Northeast Factory Direct.

FOX 8 partnered with St. Jude to sell 25,000 tickets for the Dream Home sold out in February.

The Dream Home, located at 595 Magnolia Court, Mayfield Village, will be given away on Fox 8 News in the Morning on Wednesday, Aug. 23. All proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

To take a virtual tour, watch the video above.