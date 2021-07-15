Take a look: Cleveland’s Tower City Center reimagined as marketplace

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a peek at what a reimagined Tower City Center in Cleveland could look like.

According to a press release from real estate firm Bedrock, the iconic location is set to become a retail marketplace. Bedrock says it will be a “hub for shopping, pop-up retail experiences, dining, and entertainment, while also bringing an influx of local small- and minority-owned businesses to one of downtown Cleveland’s more highly-trafficked areas.”

Beginning this fall, Tower City Center will be home to not only new retail and dining options, but also art installations and other entertainment programming, Bedrock says.

“In addition to recruiting nationally recognized tenants, we are excited to be working with all of our local hometown tenants to help reimagine Tower City. We know that Clevelanders treasure their memories of Tower City and an infusion of local entrepreneurial spirit will shape this landmark’s next chapter as it plays host to a series of world-class events like the NBA Allstar Game and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction,” said Kofi Bonner, CEO of Bedrock.

The real estate firm says it will soon share information about Tower City’s new tenants.