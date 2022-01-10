Take a look: Aviator Event Center to open in former 100th Bomb Group space

**Watch a previous report on the Aviation Even Center in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland is soon getting another event space. Aviation Event Center is reportedly coming to the former 100th Bomb Group location by Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in early 2022.

As seen in new renderings, which can be viewed below, owners are especially focusing in on weddings, along with other social gatherings. A boutique restaurant pub is also a part of the space, serving American-style food and offering a rooftop bar.

Rendering courtesy The Aviator Event Center & Pub

Rendering courtesy The Aviator Event Center & Pub

Rendering courtesy The Aviator Event Center & Pub

“We will pride ourselves on offering our customers a ‘one-stop-shop’ venue with chef-inspired

menus, complete event planning and entertainment above the rest,” Owner and President Khadar Soussou said in a statement.

100th Bomb Group, which was open for 37 years as a restaurant and wedding venue, held events through the end of 2020. It reportedly closed due to the pandemic.

Find out more about the new event space right here.