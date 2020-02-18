Watch Now
Take a look at past St. Jude Dream Home winners as we count down to this year’s ticket sell-a-thon

Every year, we've brought you life-changing moments as the winners of the St. Jude dream homes have been announced on FOX 8 News.

With tickets going on sale this Thursday morning, FOX 8's Matt Wright gives you a look back at some of the winners.

The number to call Thursday, February 20 at 6 a.m. is 1-800-834-5786.

There will also be a link on our website for you to buy tickets online.

A ticket costs $100 and puts you in the raffle for the home and other prizes.

This year's dream home is in Falls Glen in Olmsted Falls. It is a 3,000 square feet home with a value of $500,000.

**Read more on the 2020 Dream Home, here**

