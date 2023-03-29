**Related Video Above: Corpse flower bloomed at Cleveland zoo last summer.**

PERRY, Ohio (WJW) — An often misunderstood flower is turning heads and noses in Lake County.

One of two corpse flowers bloomed Tuesday at Hilltop Growing Center in Perry.

“Fully blooming, beautiful and stinky, come visit us this week to see her,” the growing center said in a Facebook post.

Take a look at the before and after photos below:

Photo courtesy Mary Noponen/Hilltop Growing Center

Photo courtesy Mary Noponen/Hilltop Growing Center

Formally known as a titan arum, the corpse flower can grow up to 10 feet tall and is rare to bloom. As for its odor: it’s akin to rotten flesh.

Those interested in feasting your eyes upon this glorious specimen can visit the garden center at 2932 North Ridge Road from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. The spot offers a garden center and gift shop and is a work training for those with developmental disabilities.

Anyone with questions should message Hilltop Growing Center directly on its Facebook page.