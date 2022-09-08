CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A ticket this Sunday, Sept. 11, to the Pro Football Hall of Fame includes a “tailgate-like atmosphere” where visitors can watch the Browns’ week one game against the Carolina Panthers alongside hall-of-famers Isaac Bruce and Andre Reed.

The hall of fame’s Best Football Day Ever series starts back up this Sunday. Fans can watch the game on a “state-of-the-art” 36-foot screen, play cornhole and drink from a cash bar at the Nash Family Event & Conference Center, 2121 George Halas Drive NW, according to a news release. Get tickets here.

The first 300 visitors get free food from Jimmy John’s and SMOOSH. The first 100 visitors will have a chance to win prizes from the Hall of Fame store each quarter in a football squares contest.

Cornhole contenders can buy 50/50 and raffle tickets for a chance to play against Bruce and Reed at halftime. Proceeds will benefit the athletes’ charities: The Isaac Bruce Foundation’s Flight 300 Program, which offers transportation to college-bound students in need; and the Andre Reed Foundation’s Raising Hope for Kids program, which supports underprivileged children.

Bruce is a former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2020. Reed is a former wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills inducted in 2014.

Visitors can get photos with Bruce and Reed, but they won’t be signing autographs.