Taco Bell revamping menu; eliminating some favorite items

(WJW)- Attention Taco Bell fans. Several popular items are being removed from the menu, as the fast-food restaurant is doing a menu makeover.

According to a news release on its website, Taco Bell is simplifying its menu in order to streamline operations.

Here is what is being removed from the menu starting August 13:

Tacos

Grilled Steak Soft Taco

Burritos

7-Layer Burrito

Specialties

Quesarito (still available via web/app for order ahead)

Nachos Supreme

Cravings Value

Beefy Fritos Burrito®

Spicy Tostada

Triple Layer Nachos

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Snacks

Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho)

Chips & Dips

Breakfast

Mini Skillet Bowl

Taco Bell is working on new fan favorites and plans on bringing back some classics on a limited-time basis.

Here are some of the new options coming soon:

New Additions: Part of this updated menu includes brand new menu items that feature craveable, fan-favorite ingredients:

● $5** Grande Nachos Box: Includes a layer of tortilla chips, a double serving of seasoned beef, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream. The box, which comes complete with a medium drink, is returning for a limited time and is available for pick-up, delivery, and in our app.

● Beef Burrito: A new permanent addition to our Cravings Value Menu, we’re certain this $1** burrito will become a new fan favorite.

Part of this updated menu includes brand new menu items that feature craveable, fan-favorite ingredients: ● Includes a layer of tortilla chips, a double serving of seasoned beef, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream. The box, which comes complete with a medium drink, is returning for a limited time and is available for pick-up, delivery, and in our app. ● A new permanent addition to our Cravings Value Menu, we’re certain this $1** burrito will become a new fan favorite. Digital Access: While the quesarito will be removed from the menu in restaurants, you can still order it directly on the web or our app.

While the quesarito will be removed from the menu in restaurants, you can still order it directly on the web or our app. Customization: Some vegetarian go-to items might be gone, but Taco Bell’s menu remains highly customizable. Don’t forget to lookout for the vegetarian symbol on menus to indicate vegetarian products***, and remember you can swap out any protein for beans in any menu item.

Get caught up on the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: