Taco Bell revamping menu; eliminating some favorite items

(WJW)- Attention Taco Bell fans. Several popular items are being removed from the menu, as the fast-food restaurant is doing a menu makeover.

According to a news release on its website, Taco Bell is simplifying its menu in order to streamline operations.

Here is what is being removed from the menu starting August 13:

Tacos

  • Grilled Steak Soft Taco

Burritos

  • 7-Layer Burrito

Specialties

  • Quesarito (still available via web/app for order ahead)
  • Nachos Supreme

Cravings Value

  • Beefy Fritos Burrito®
  • Spicy Tostada
  • Triple Layer Nachos
  • Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Snacks

  • Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes
  • Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho)
  • Chips & Dips

Breakfast

  • Mini Skillet Bowl

Taco Bell is working on new fan favorites and plans on bringing back some classics on a limited-time basis.

Here are some of the new options coming soon:

  • New Additions: Part of this updated menu includes brand new menu items that feature craveable, fan-favorite ingredients:
    ● $5** Grande Nachos Box: Includes a layer of tortilla chips, a double serving of seasoned beef, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream. The box, which comes complete with a medium drink, is returning for a limited time and is available for pick-up, delivery, and in our app.
    ● Beef Burrito: A new permanent addition to our Cravings Value Menu, we’re certain this $1** burrito will become a new fan favorite.
  • Digital Access: While the quesarito will be removed from the menu in restaurants, you can still order it directly on the web or our app.
  • Customization: Some vegetarian go-to items might be gone, but Taco Bell’s menu remains highly customizable. Don’t forget to lookout for the vegetarian symbol on menus to indicate vegetarian products***, and remember you can swap out any protein for beans in any menu item.

