Taco Bell revamping menu; eliminating some favorite items

(WJW)- Attention Taco Bell fans. Several popular items are being removed from the menu, as the fast-food restaurant is doing a menu makeover.
According to a news release on its website, Taco Bell is simplifying its menu in order to streamline operations.
Here is what is being removed from the menu starting August 13:
Tacos
- Grilled Steak Soft Taco
Burritos
- 7-Layer Burrito
Specialties
- Quesarito (still available via web/app for order ahead)
- Nachos Supreme
Cravings Value
- Beefy Fritos Burrito®
- Spicy Tostada
- Triple Layer Nachos
- Spicy Potato Soft Taco
Snacks
- Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes
- Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho)
- Chips & Dips
Breakfast
- Mini Skillet Bowl
Taco Bell is working on new fan favorites and plans on bringing back some classics on a limited-time basis.
Here are some of the new options coming soon:
- New Additions: Part of this updated menu includes brand new menu items that feature craveable, fan-favorite ingredients:
● $5** Grande Nachos Box: Includes a layer of tortilla chips, a double serving of seasoned beef, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream. The box, which comes complete with a medium drink, is returning for a limited time and is available for pick-up, delivery, and in our app.
● Beef Burrito: A new permanent addition to our Cravings Value Menu, we’re certain this $1** burrito will become a new fan favorite.
- Digital Access: While the quesarito will be removed from the menu in restaurants, you can still order it directly on the web or our app.
- Customization: Some vegetarian go-to items might be gone, but Taco Bell’s menu remains highly customizable. Don’t forget to lookout for the vegetarian symbol on menus to indicate vegetarian products***, and remember you can swap out any protein for beans in any menu item.
