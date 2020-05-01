Taco Bell now offering at-home taco bar kits

(WJW) — Starting Friday, Taco Bell will begin selling at-home taco bar kits.

The kits come deconstructed, packed and sealed.

They include all the ingredients needed to feed a group of six. Those include eight flour tortillas, 12 crunchy taco shells, six ounces of nacho chips, seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, hot sauce packets and more.

The entire package costs $25.

The taco bar is available for delivery, or you can pick them up at some Taco Bell drive-thrus. The restaurant chain said it wanted to have the kits out in time for Cinco De Mayo, which is Tuesday.

The chain is also rolling out a series of recipe cards, which include step by step instructions on how to use the ingredients to whip up Taco Bell classics like the Double-Decker Taco. There will also be recipe cards to make Taco-Bell inspired cocktails and mocktails, like the Taco Bell Strawberry Freeze Tequila Sunrise.

Those recipes will be available on Taco Bell’s Blog beginning May 3.

“Our food has always been a catalyst of bringing people together, and we’re finding new ways to do this from a safe distance until we can all be together again,” said Melissa Friebe, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Consumer Insights at Taco Bell, in a press release. “No matter the meal they create, we’re excited to give fans a new at-home Taco Bell experience.”

