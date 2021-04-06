Taco Bell hoping to fill thousands of jobs during outdoor ‘Hiring Parties,’ including in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Taco Bell wants to hire 5,000 new team members at restaurants across the country including right here in Cleveland, and across Ohio.

The fast-food restaurant says the “Hiring Parties” are a one-day event to be held on Wednesday, April 21. They will be socially-distanced with the interviews being done outdoors in Taco Bell’s parking lots and patios.

Taco Bell says job-seekers do not have to schedule an interview ahead of time but can show up that day to their nearest Taco Bell location. Those interested are encouraged to call ahead.

Candidates can fill out an application before arriving or complete it on the spot. Expect interviews to take about 15 to 30 minutes. Job positions include everything from “bellhops” to general manager.

Taco Bell says COVID-19 safety is its top priority — not only will the “Hiring Parties” take place outside with tables, chairs and tents at least six feet apart, but some candidates can even participate in a drive-up interview without leaving their car. Masks are mandatory.

Taco Bell says it offers competitive pay, leadership development programs, education opportunities and scholarships.