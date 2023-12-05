**Watch: Myles Garrett meets kids at Taco Bell last year in the related video above.**

(WJW) — To say that fans of Taco Bell’s double decker taco are thrilled by the news the item is coming back for a limited time does not fully encompass what it’s felt like for folks to be without the former menu staple for a handful of years now.

“The double decker taco holds a deep space in the hearts of our Taco Bell Fans,” Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer, admitted in a statement. “The insane amount of love for this product from fans across our social platforms was impossible to ignore.”

Last year, the double decker squared off with another nearly forgotten menu item, the Enchirito, and lost.

Taco Bell said the company is embracing its past dishes after seeing the “love and passion” fans expressed upon the return of the Mexican Pizza. (Credit: Taco Bell)

Montgomery said the company listened to their customer feedback and chose to bring back the double decker anyway.

For the uninitiated, the double decker is made up of items already on hand at Taco Bell locations. The base is a hard shell wrapped in a soft tortilla adhered with a layer of refried beans. The fillings are the usual suspects: seasoned ground beef, lettuce and cheese.

Starting today, customers can get the double decker for $2.99. However, Uber One and DoorDash are both offering specials through Taco Bell in honor of the taco’s return. It’s unclear how long the once “retired” taco is going to be around, so plan accordingly.