Taco Bell fan favorite is coming back for a limited time

For the love of Nacho Fries, Taco Bell’s #1 best-selling limited-time offering is back. A fan-favorite menu item like this deserves a fan-first celebration to match, which is why Taco Bell is giving fans plenty of ways to dip into the nacho cheesy sauce goodness. Courtesy Taco Bell.

(WJW) – Taco Bell’s best-selling limited-time snack is coming back.

Nacho Fries were first available to reward members on the app Wednesday.

Taco Bell says Nacho Fries are perfectly golden and coated in Mexican seasoning, served with a side of nacho cheese sauce.

Taco Bell created a campaign for Nacho Fries with fans on Twitter.

In the faux movie, the main character is stuck in the same day repeatedly, so she can eat Nacho Fries every day.

Taco Bell will continue to have rewards with Nacho Fries on their app and is also partnering with Grubhub for special offers.

Nacho Fries a la carte are $1.49.