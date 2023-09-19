[In the player above: Taco Bell petitions to end the “Taco Tuesday” trademark owned by Taco John.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A local Taco Bell unique to Cleveland for pairing cervezas with chalupas has closed its doors.

The Taco Bell Cantina at 184 Euclid Ave., near Public Square, was the restaurant chain’s sixth cantina when it opened in 2017. The company confirmed its closure to FOX 8 News in a statement Tuesday.

“We want to thank our fans for supporting the Taco Bell in Cleveland,” it reads.

Taco Bell Cantina in Cleveland (courtesy: Dave Arnold/FOX 8)

Taco Bell Cantina locations are the only locations that serve alcohol.

The next closest (but dry) Taco Bell locations are along Steelyard Drive, West 117th Street, Lorain Avenue and Memphis Avenue.