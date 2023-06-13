(WJW) – Taco Bell and Crocs have collaborated on a new limited-edition slide.

The Mellow Slide collection features Taco Bell’s signature black and purple colors with “Live” and “Más” imprinted within each footbed.

“This collaboration delivers on what both of our brands do best—listening to our fans and bringing their ideas to life in fun and unexpected ways,” said Heidi Cooley, Chief Marketing Officer, Crocs, in a press release. “We know it doesn’t get much better than kicking back in comfort with a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, so pairing our Mellow Slide with Taco Bell is the perfect combo!”

Early access will be granted to Taco Bell Rewards Members on June 20, with nationwide availability to follow on June 28.

The slides will retail for $60 and will be available exclusively on crocs.com.