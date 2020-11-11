‘System failed our victim’: Woman injured in shooting at Wellington smoke shop

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW)– A woman was injured and the suspect is dead after a shooting at Boos Make and Take in Wellington Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the smoke shop on North Main Street at about 4 p.m. for shots fired.

Wellington police said Scott Brant, 49, went to the store and shot his wife, who is an employee there, before turning the shotgun on himself. Brant was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with wounds to the hip and pelvis.

Brant was recently arrested on domestic violence and was being investigated on federal weapons violations, according to police.

“The Wellington Police Department feels that the system failed our victim in this case. At the time the domestic violence charges were filed the court was made aware of factors which indicated a felony was being investigated and that a lethality assessment was completed on the case indicating that the suspect, Scott Brant, was a real risk to the victim in this case,” Police Chief Tim Barfield said in a news release.

“The department was working with the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office and federal authorities to try and complete those investigations quickly because of the perceived threat.”

